CTP issue 11,419 fine tickets to road users over wrong parking

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police has inten­sified stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and encroachers and issued 11,419 fine tickets to road users over wrong parking. Also, the CTO got registered 42 criminal cases against the violators and the encroachers with various po­lice stations, informed a police spokesman SI Umair Satti here on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Chief Traf­fic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the CTP intensified action against traffic rules violators and took stern legal action in order to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city by re­moving encroachments.