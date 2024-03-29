Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority is keeping a close eye on the den­gue situation in the district, with an intensified anti-dengue cam­paign in full swing.

Strict measures and imple­mentation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have brought positive results as just four new cases have been reported and confirmed since January 01. Ac­cording to the analytical report is­sued on Thursday by the Dengue Prevent and Control Department of the District Health Administra­tion, 1268 houses have been found with positive results regarding the presence of dengue larvae.

Moreover, 182 spots (other than houses) were also found with similar results. Focal Per­son District Health Administra­tion, Dr Sajjad in a brief inter­action with APP informed that health teams were engaged in surveillance and response activ­ities in four clusters of the whole district including Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Rawalpindi.

Along with the awareness and surveillance operations, several penalties have also been put by the authorities on those who have committed SOPs violations. According to the report, 32 FIRs have been registered against the culprits whereas 28 spots were sealed. More punitive actions will be taken against people vio­lating the prescribed SOPs, said the focal person.