Destination Projects, House of Kasib announce strategic joint venture agreement

ISLAMABAD - Destination Projects Pvt Ltd and House of Kasib have announced a strategic joint venture agreement aimed at pioneering hospitality ventures in the region. The agreement marks a significant collaboration between two prominent entities in the industry. The joint venture agreement outlines plans to invest in new projects, including the development of upscale accommodations, eco-friendly resorts, and initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage. Through this partnership, Destination Projects Pvt Ltd and House of Kasib aim to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the development of region’s tourism industry. The signing ceremony, held in Islamabad, was attended by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders.