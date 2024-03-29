Friday, March 29, 2024
Destination Projects, House of Kasib announce strategic joint venture agreement

March 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Destination Projects Pvt Ltd and House of Kasib have announced a strategic joint venture agreement aimed at pioneering hospitality ventures in the region. The agree­ment marks a significant collabo­ration between two prominent entities in the industry. The joint venture agreement outlines plans to invest in new projects, includ­ing the development of upscale accommodations, eco-friendly re­sorts, and initiatives aimed at pre­serving cultural heritage. Through this partnership, Destination Proj­ects Pvt Ltd and House of Kasib aim to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the development of region’s tourism industry. The signing ceremony, held in Islam­abad, was attended by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders.

