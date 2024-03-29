Friday, March 29, 2024
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan

Agencies
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter Scale jolted Paki­stan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday. Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Swat, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Abbottabad, Mardan and other cities. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be at the bor­der between Pakistan and Af­ghanistan, around 55 kilome­tres from Chitral. Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that it was 5.3 magnitude earthquake and its epicenter was located at the depth of 86 kilometers. As of now, there have been no reports of loss of life or dam­age to property.

Tags:

Agencies

