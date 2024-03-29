ECP warns of suspending Senate election in KP

Seven-page verdict urges KP Assembly Speaker to enforce PHC’s decision regarding reserve seats.

ISLAMABAD - The Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly depend on the oath-taking of reserve seats, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a seven-page verdict issued Thursday. In its verdict, the Election Commission warned of suspend­ing the Senate poll until oaths are administered in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa province. The commission instructed the Speaker of the KP As­sembly to enforce the decision made by the Peshawar High Court.

A five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikan­dar Sultan Raja, along with mem­bers Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, delivered its verdict on the plea regarding the non-admin­istration of oaths to newly elected members on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

In its verdict, the commission em­phasised that the right to vote is funda­mental and no voter can be deprived of this right. The commission stated that it has sufficient authority to issue such directives and consequential orders to ensure that elections are conduct­ed with honesty, justice, fairness, and in accordance with the law. “Hence, if there is non-compliance with the di­rectives issued under Article 218(3), along with Section 4(1) and Section 8(c) of the Act, the Commission may extend the time for completing the Senate election in the province of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa until the oath is ad­ministered to the Provincial Assembly members, including the applicants.”