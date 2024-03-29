Endless tragedies

In Pakistan, especially in the Sindh province, not a single day goes by without hearing heart-wrenching incidents where women are raped, killed, and sexually abused.
Recently, just a day before International Women’s Day, a distressing incident occurred in Hyderabad where a young girl named Yusra Batool, a student of Law, was gunned down in cold blood.
While she, along with her brother, also a law student, was returning home after taking examinations, a man in a car intercepted them on the street and started firing at them openly. As a result, she lost her life on the spot while her brother sustained two bullets to the head and is in critical condition right now.
Sadly, women in Pakistan have become the most vulnerable and marginalised section of society. They are not being treated as human beings. Despite the passing of all laws and legislation about the protection of women, they continue to face issues such as killings, domestic violence, torture, sexual abuse, and much more.
Observing all that, the question remains: when will all of this stop? When will the state take strict actions to protect women? When will women in Pakistan be considered human beings?
G. AKBAR PALIJO,
Larkana.