Endless tragedies

In Pakistan, especially in the Sindh province, not a single day goes by without hearing heart-wrenching incidents where women are raped, killed, and sexually abused.

Recently, just a day before Inter­national Women’s Day, a distress­ing incident occurred in Hyder­abad where a young girl named Yusra Batool, a student of Law, was gunned down in cold blood.

While she, along with her broth­er, also a law student, was return­ing home after taking examina­tions, a man in a car intercepted them on the street and started fir­ing at them openly. As a result, she lost her life on the spot while her brother sustained two bullets to the head and is in critical condi­tion right now.

Sadly, women in Pakistan have become the most vulnerable and marginalised section of society. They are not being treated as hu­man beings. Despite the passing of all laws and legislation about the protection of women, they contin­ue to face issues such as killings, domestic violence, torture, sexual abuse, and much more.

Observing all that, the ques­tion remains: when will all of this stop? When will the state take strict actions to protect women? When will women in Pakistan be considered human beings?

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.