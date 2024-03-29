English leaders Arsenal to visit title contenders Man City for key match Sunday

English Premier League leaders Arsenal will visit title contenders and defending champions Manchester City in a key match on Sunday as the showdown at Etihad Stadium will shape the division's top.

Arsenal have 64 points to be on top of the league table.

The Gunners, who won eight league matches in a row, are a point above third-place Manchester City.

Called the Reds, Liverpool are second with 64 points, but scored less than Arsenal.

Liverpool will face Brighton in a home match on Sunday before the Man City vs. Arsenal clash, which will start at 1530GMT.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday confirmed that defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the Arsenal game due to injuries.

Both players were injured during England's international friendly matches held last weekend and earlier this week.

"Kyle’s (injury is) more tough than John’s but they will be out - I don’t know for how many games," Guardiola said.

Man City's Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne is likely to play against Arsenal on Sunday alongside England international Jack Grealish.

Both De Bruyne and Grealish did not play for their nations for international duty because of injury problems. Players were said to join the training session Thursday.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, one of the important players of the London club, was previously withdrawn from the England squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium due to an injury.

Saka left the England camp to return to Arsenal for "continued rehabilitation," the English FA said last week.

The sides have recently met in October as Arsenal beat Man City 1-0 at London's Emirates Stadium. Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored a late goal for the Gunners.