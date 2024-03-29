Envoys of Russia, Turkiye meet commerce minister to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia on Thursday discussed enhancing trade connectivity and tapping into the true potential of bilateral trade. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev engaged in discussions with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.
Minister Jam Kamal emphasized the need for exploring new routes and avenues to bolster trade relations. He commended the successful initiation of Kinnow exports to Russia by road and expressed the possibility of further increasing trade in this sector. Additionally, he acknowledged Russia’s vast market potential, offering Pakistani exporters ample opportunities for growth and diversification. During the meeting, Ambassador Khorev extended an invitation to Minister Jam Kamal for upcoming exhibitions scheduled in April and July.
In a bid to expand trade horizons, the ambassador proposed the export of Halal meat from Pakistan to Russia. Minister Jam Kamal highlighted concerns regarding visa issues faced by Pakistani truck drivers, prompting the ambassador to seek immediate proposals for resolution. Ambassador of Russia also conveyed the desire of Russian side to host 9th session of Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow at an early date.
Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci recently met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss bilateral relations and congratulate him on his new role. During the meeting, Dr. Pacaci emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Turkey to achieve their economic targets, including increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion USD, a goal set by the leaders of both countries. Minister Jam echoed the sentiment, highlighting the historical ties and the growing relations across various sectors such as economic, political, defense, culture, and education.
He also praised the recent signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and expressed optimism about further expanding trade ties through additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in near future in the commerce field. In separate development, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan convened an in-house briefing on Thursday to address the burgeoning potential of E-commerce, emphasizing its elevation and soliciting proposals for mass awareness.
Acknowledging its significant potential, particularly at the village level, the minister applauded the increasing adoption of E-commerce among rural communities. During the session, discussions also focused on facilitating cross-border exporters, encouraging freelancers, ensuring financial inclusion and digital payments, and enhancing global connectivity. Challenges facing the E-commerce sector were thoroughly examined. As a way forward, strategies were outlined, including the training of masses on digital tools to support E-exporters, establishing linkages with international payment gateways and online marketplaces, and exploring digital trade agreements to bolster E-commerce exporters. Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce operations was deliberated to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. The discussions underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for E-commerce growth, leveraging digital technologies to drive economic prosperity and global connectivity.