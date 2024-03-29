Envoys of Russia, Turkiye meet commerce minister to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia on Thursday dis­cussed enhancing trade connectivity and tapping into the true potential of bilateral trade. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev engaged in dis­cussions with Federal Minister for Com­merce, Jam Kamal Khan.

Minister Jam Kamal emphasized the need for exploring new routes and av­enues to bolster trade relations. He commended the successful initiation of Kinnow exports to Russia by road and expressed the possibility of further in­creasing trade in this sector. Addition­ally, he acknowledged Russia’s vast market potential, offering Pakistani ex­porters ample opportunities for growth and diversification. During the meeting, Ambassador Khorev extended an invita­tion to Minister Jam Kamal for upcoming exhibitions scheduled in April and July.

In a bid to expand trade horizons, the ambassador proposed the export of Ha­lal meat from Pakistan to Russia. Minister Jam Kamal highlighted concerns regard­ing visa issues faced by Pakistani truck drivers, prompting the ambassador to seek immediate proposals for resolution. Ambassador of Russia also conveyed the desire of Russian side to host 9th session of Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow at an early date.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci recently met with Fed­eral Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss bilateral relations and congratulate him on his new role. Dur­ing the meeting, Dr. Pacaci emphasized the importance of enhancing connec­tivity between Pakistan and Turkey to achieve their economic targets, includ­ing increasing bilateral trade to $5 bil­lion USD, a goal set by the leaders of both countries. Minister Jam echoed the sentiment, highlighting the histori­cal ties and the growing relations across various sectors such as economic, politi­cal, defense, culture, and education.

He also praised the recent signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and expressed optimism about further expanding trade ties through additional Memorandums of Under­standing (MoUs) in near future in the commerce field. In separate develop­ment, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan convened an in-house briefing on Thursday to address the burgeoning potential of E-commerce, emphasizing its elevation and solicit­ing proposals for mass awareness.

Acknowledging its significant po­tential, particularly at the village level, the minister applauded the increasing adoption of E-commerce among rural communities. During the session, dis­cussions also focused on facilitating cross-border exporters, encouraging freelancers, ensuring financial inclusion and digital payments, and enhancing global connectivity. Challenges facing the E-commerce sector were thorough­ly examined. As a way forward, strate­gies were outlined, including the train­ing of masses on digital tools to support E-exporters, establishing linkages with international payment gateways and online marketplaces, and exploring digital trade agreements to bolster E-commerce exporters. Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce operations was deliber­ated to enhance efficiency and competi­tiveness. The discussions underscored the government’s commitment to fos­tering a conducive environment for E-commerce growth, leveraging digital technologies to drive economic pros­perity and global connectivity.