Euro 2024 hosts Germany, freed from weight of expectation, are ready to fly

The odd thing about watching Germany less than three months from the 2024 European Championship, their first major event on home soil since the 2006 World Cup, is the blasé vibe you get from fans, players and coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 45,000 fans in attendance for Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win against Netherlands certainly made a racket, but in a corporate crowd/stadium DJ/pass-the-beer sort of way. They didn't despair when Joey Veerman put the visitors ahead after just four minutes, nor did they lose their minds when Maxi Mittelstadt -- whose errant backpass led to Germany going a goal down -- wiped the slate clean with a surgical strike into the top corner a few minutes later.

In fact, their reaction was in line with the music they play after each German goal, chosen as the result of a recent fan-led campaign: a catchy version of Peter Schilling's "Major Tom" which itself was picked up from this Adidas ad. (Me? I prefer this one from "Breaking Bad.")