Eve-teaser held after video clip goes viral in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The police arrested an alleged eve-teaser within four hours after a video clip went viral in Faisalabad.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that a man, later identi­fied as Aziz-ur-Rehman, harassed a woman in a street of Haseeb Shaheed Colony, made a video clip of his act and uploaded it to social media.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident after the clip was brought into his knowledge, and directed Superin­tendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to probe the matter, arrest the accused immediately and submit a report.

SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi constituted a special team, which con­ducted raids and succeeded in nab­bing the accused Aziz-ur-Rehman in four hours after his video went viral. The police sent the accused behind bars at Batala Colony police station while further investigation was under progress, he added.

2,773 ARRESTED, 2,613 CASES REGISTERED DURING CAMPAIGN AGAINST KITE-FLYING

The police registered 2,613 cases and arrested 2,773 people during a campaign against kite-flying in Fais­alabad. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that the police launched a vigorous campaign against kite-flying and arrested 2,773 accused including 11 manufacturers and 829 shopkeep­ers and sellers.

The police registered cases after recovering 142,048 kites and 6,590 bundles of string from them.

He said the police used drone cam­eras to detect kite-flying sites besides nabbing 26 accused, who were per­suading people for kite-flying through advertisement on social media.

Meanwhile, the police also installed safety wires on 27,630 motorcycles in addition to arranging awareness walks and seminars in schools and colleges. The police also took surety bonds from transporters and build­ing owners that they would not be in­volved in transporting and using kite-flying material at all, he added.