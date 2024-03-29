Exercising During Ramazan- Adopting the Harm Reduction Approach

When it comes to incorporating exercise into your routine during Ramadan, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Each individual’s response to fasting varies, influenced by family commitments, work schedules, and personal energy levels. However, regardless of your circumstances, the key to a successful workout routine during Ramadan lies in stimulating rather than overwhelming your body.
FINDING THE RIGHT TIME:
Before Suhoor: For early risers, working out before suhoor can be beneficial, providing an energy boost for the day ahead. However, be mindful that this may disrupt your sleep patterns and lead to earlier hunger pangs. Opt for low-impact exercises like yoga or light stretching to awaken your body gently.
Afternoon (After Dhuhr Salah): Many find this to be the optimal time for a workout, as it provides a surge of energy for the remainder of the day. While initially challenging due to the lack of immediate access to water, your body will adapt over time. Choose activities such as brisk walking, bodyweight exercises, or Pilates to invigorate your body without excessive strain.
Just Before Iftar: Despite lower energy levels towards the end of the fast, exercising before iftar can be rewarding, as replenishment is immediate afterward. Opt for low-intensity workouts like brisk walks or light jogging, coupled with resistance training and stretching. Additionally, incorporate resistance training and stretching to maintain muscle tone and flexibility.
After Iftar: Evening workouts post-iftar offer high energy levels and hydration opportunities. However, be cautious of potential sleep disturbances due to heightened alertness post-exercise.Opt for activities such as cycling, swimming, or dancing to elevate your heart rate while enjoying the cooler evening temperatures.This is also the time when many fasting individuals find themselves compensating for their non-smoking hours. While physical activity is the best antidote to kicking the habit of smoking, one can also consider the newsmoke-free alternatives available in the market that expose you to less harm if your nicotine craving becomes unbearable. Moreover, smoking after a workout also compromises the benefits gained from exercise, so harm reduction approaches can be sought, coupled with an active lifestyle.Similarly, be mindful of unhealthy eating habitsafter exercise as they may undermine your fitness goals.
Late Night: Night owls may prefer exercising between 11 pm and 2 am, leveraging cooled temperatures and ample time for food digestion and hydration. Ensure you have rested adequately during the afternoon to optimize performance. Focus on calming exercises like gentle yoga or meditation to promote relaxation and prepare for restorative sleep.
TAILORING EXERCISE TO YOUR LIFESTYLE
Sedentary Individuals: Start with low-intensity activities and gradually increase frequency. Incorporate movement into daily routines, such as walking instead of driving.
Active Individuals: Maintain current activity levels without pushing boundaries. Listen to your body’s signals and make necessary adjustments.
HYDRATION AND NUTRITION:
While it may be tempting to consume enormous amounts of water post-iftar, pacing hydration ensures proper absorption. Aim for around 2.5 liters of water but distribute intake sensibly throughout the evening.
Avoid the temptation to overindulge in food to compensate for the calories lost during the day. Instead, adopt a mindful approach to eating and refrain from consuming more than your typical intake on non-fasting days. Opt for nutrient-rich, slow-release carbohydrates like wholegrain rice, quinoa, beans, lentils, or sweet potatoes to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Dates, rich in potassium, provide energy and support muscle and nerve function. Choose healthy options in moderation, avoiding oily foods like pakoras and samosas. By prioritizing exercise, hydration, and nutrition, individuals can find balance and maximize the benefits of Ramadan while nurturing overall health and well-being.