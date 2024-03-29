Exorbitant increase in property tax by MCI rejected

ISLAMABAD - All the stakeholders have unanimously rejected the recently imposed exorbitant increase in property tax by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). This has been decided at a meeting held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry with its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari in chair. The meeting was largely attended by representatives of all the stakeholders of the capital city. They said that in the absence of a local government the Metropolitan Corporation has no moral ground or authority to enhance or impose new taxes and make policy decisions. The participants said that some time back, the MCI had increased the property tax and the Chamber moved the Islamabad High Court deciding that the interim setup of MCI could not impose taxes and that such policy decisions can only be taken by the elected representatives of the local government. It was also unanimously decided that if these illogic and irrational taxes are not withdrawn, a series of peaceful protests will be launched as well as contempt of court pleas will also be filed to reverse the decision. The house also decided to contact the elected representatives of the capital city and ask them to come forward and help prevent the imposition of these highly objectionable taxes. It was also decided that different committees will be formed and all the available channels will be used to oppose this inhuman move by the MCI. The meeting was also attended by Khalid Iqbal Malik, Malik Zubair Ahmed, Ejaz Abbasi, Ajmal Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry, Sardar Tariq, Asad Aziz, Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, Zahi Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi and Raja Hassan Akhtar.