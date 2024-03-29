Exorbitant increase in property tax by MCI rejected

ISLAMABAD - All the stakeholders have unanimously rejected the recently imposed exor­bitant increase in property tax by the Metropolitan Cor­poration Islamabad (MCI). This has been decided at a meeting held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry with its Presi­dent Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari in chair. The meeting was largely attended by representatives of all the stakeholders of the capital city. They said that in the absence of a local govern­ment the Metropolitan Corporation has no moral ground or authority to en­hance or impose new taxes and make policy decisions. The participants said that some time back, the MCI had increased the prop­erty tax and the Chamber moved the Islamabad High Court deciding that the in­terim setup of MCI could not impose taxes and that such policy decisions can only be taken by the elected representatives of the lo­cal government. It was also unanimously decided that if these illogic and irrational taxes are not withdrawn, a series of peaceful protests will be launched as well as contempt of court pleas will also be filed to reverse the decision. The house also de­cided to contact the elect­ed representatives of the capital city and ask them to come forward and help prevent the imposition of these highly objectionable taxes. It was also decided that different committees will be formed and all the available channels will be used to oppose this inhu­man move by the MCI. The meeting was also attended by Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ma­lik Zubair Ahmed, Ejaz Ab­basi, Ajmal Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry, Sardar Tariq, Asad Aziz, Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, Zahi Qureshi, Kha­lid Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi and Raja Hassan Akhtar.