Friday, March 29, 2024
Fake news on social media biggest challenge: Tarar

Info minister says misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world

Fake news on social media biggest challenge: Tarar
Agencies
March 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that misinforma­tion, disinformation, and fake news were problems of the entire world which had to be controlled.

During a meeting with the Political Counselor of the British High Commission Miss Zoe Ware, the min­ister said the biggest challenge on social media was fake news and the government was dealing with this problem. In the meeting, relations between the two countries, and the promotion of cooperation in the fields of media were discussed in detail. Cooperation in the fields of film and drama was also discussed.

Attaullah Tarar said that journalists should adopt the process of verification on social media and the whole world should develop a code of con­duct related to social media. Miss Zoe Ware con­gratulated the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on forming the government and Attaullah Tarar on assuming charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting. The UK diplomat assured her full cooperation for the promotion of bilateral rela­tions between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

