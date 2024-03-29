Fareedullah undergoes 'successful' Clavicle Fracture surgery

Pakistan National Football team forward player Fareed Ullah underwent successful surgery to treat his Clavicle Fracture (Broken Collar) injury, which had already excluded him from participating in the remaining match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 away match between Pakistan and Jordan held in Jordan on 26th March. Fareedullah broke down on the field while tackling a Jordanian defender during the 33rd minute of the match.

According to a Press Release issued by PFF, Upon his return to Pakistan, he promptly received medical care and was transported from the airport to the hospital for necessary treatment. Following the recommendation of PFF's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Azam Khan, a scan was performed, which indicated the necessity for immediate surgical intervention. The surgery was performed by Consultant Orthopedic and Sports Surgeon Dr. Amir Sohail in Lahore, the statement added.

The statement further stated that the young forward was advised to rest and undergo rehabilitation for a period of eight to ten weeks before making his return to the field. Fareed's comeback is subject to his successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following the go-ahead by the medical staff.