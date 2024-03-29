Friday, March 29, 2024
Federal cabinet to discuss a four-point agenda today

Federal cabinet to discuss a four-point agenda today
Web Desk
10:41 AM | March 29, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in the capital.

The meeting was earlier postponed thrice. 

According to sources, the cabinet will discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 12:00 noon. The cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources also informed that the issue of the letter of the Islamabad High Court judges will also come under discussion during the meeting.
 

