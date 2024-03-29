FFC holds 46th annual general meeting

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its 46th Annual General Meeting on March 26th, 2024 having a quorum of 57.20 percent with representation either in person or through Video Conferencing and proxies. Individual shareholders as well as all major equity holders including Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, NAFA, NIT, APF, Atlas and representatives from various other Corporate bodies and institutions attended the meeting. Brig Zulfiqar Ali Haider, SI(M) (Retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house.