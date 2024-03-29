Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FFC holds 46th annual general meeting

PR
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its 46th Annual Gen­eral Meeting on March 26th, 2024 having a quo­rum of 57.20 percent with representation ei­ther in person or through Video Conferencing and proxies. Individual shareholders as well as all major equity holders including Fauji Founda­tion, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, NAFA, NIT, APF, Atlas and rep­resentatives from various other Corporate bodies and institutions attended the meeting. Brig Zulfiqar Ali Haider, SI(M) (Retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024