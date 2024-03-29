FFC holds 46th annual general meeting

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its 46th Annual Gen­eral Meeting on March 26th, 2024 having a quo­rum of 57.20 percent with representation ei­ther in person or through Video Conferencing and proxies. Individual shareholders as well as all major equity holders including Fauji Founda­tion, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, NAFA, NIT, APF, Atlas and rep­resentatives from various other Corporate bodies and institutions attended the meeting. Brig Zulfiqar Ali Haider, SI(M) (Retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house.