First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana

LARKANA - Paki­stan Private Schools and Colleges Association or­ganized the first Inter-Schools Naat Competi­tion in Larkana where the guest of honor was Fau­zia Naz Mangrio, Region­al Director Inspection and Registration Private Schools and Institutions. The provincial president of the association, Akhtar Markiani, program orga­nizer Obaidullah Brohi and others participated. In the event, students from more than 30 pri­vate educational institu­tions recited Naat Rasool Maqbool in their beauti­ful voice. The first posi­tion was given to Muka­dus Zahra Samoo of CSS School, the second po­sition was Fazal Abbas Khokhkar of Allama Iqbal School, the third position was secured by Qurat Ain Jagirani, a student of Ab­dul Hai School, the fourth position was Amina Dum­saz Chandio of Saad Pub­lic School and the fifth po­sition was Faryal Maryam Soho got it. The guests encouraged the students who won the position by giving cash and trophies.