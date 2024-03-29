Fly Jinnah inaugurates second international flight connecting Lahore and Sharjah

KARACHI - Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has cel­ebrated the inaugural flight of its second interna­tional route connecting Lahore with Sharjah.The carrier commemorated the start of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at La­hore International Airport and followed by an in­augural program planned for guests in Sharjah.

Commenting on the launch of the second inter­national route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Just a month following the launch of our inter­national operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, today we celebrate the inaugural of our second international route into the UAE connecting Lahore with Sharjah. This step not only highlights the importance of strengthen­ing air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE, it also reflects our commitment to offering our customers new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.”

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering conve­nient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Paki­stan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Pesha­war, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE. In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the car­rier offers affordable and value-driven travel expe­riences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at afford­able prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.