Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four die as coal mine collapses in Kurram

Four die as coal mine collapses in Kurram
Agencies
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The deadly explosion in a coal mine in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed the lives of at least four miners. The incident, be­lieved to have been caused by gas saturation, led to the collapse of the mine. Depu­ty Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine locat­ed in a remote area of Kur­ram. The victims, identified as Shahrukh Khan, Danish Khan, and brothers Sharinzada, were from Swat. An investiga­tion is currently being carried out to determine the exact reasons behind the tragedy.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024