Four die as coal mine collapses in Kurram

ISLAMABAD - The deadly explosion in a coal mine in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed the lives of at least four miners. The incident, be­lieved to have been caused by gas saturation, led to the collapse of the mine. Depu­ty Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine locat­ed in a remote area of Kur­ram. The victims, identified as Shahrukh Khan, Danish Khan, and brothers Sharinzada, were from Swat. An investiga­tion is currently being carried out to determine the exact reasons behind the tragedy.