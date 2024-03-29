French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women

PARIS - France’s parliament on Thursday be­gan debating a bill targeting work­place discrimination based on hair texture which the draft law’s back­ers say targets mostly black women wearing their hair naturally. Olivier Serva, an independent National As­sembly deputy for the French over­seas territory of Guadeloupe and the bill’s sponsor, said it would penalise any workplace discrimination based on “hair style, colour, length or tex­ture”. Similar laws exist in around 20 US states which have identified hair discrimination as an expression of racism. In Britain, the Equality and Human Rights Commission has issued guidelines against hair dis­crimination in schools. Serva, who is black, said women “of African de­scent” were often encouraged before job interviews to change their style of hair. The deputy, who also included discrimination suffered by blondes and redheads in his proposal, points to an American study stating that a quarter of black women polled said they had been ruled out for jobs be­cause of how they wore their hair at the job interview. Such statistics are hard to come by in France, which bans the compilation of personal data that mention a person’s race or ethnic background on the basis of the French Republic’s “universalist” principles. The draft law does not, in fact, contain the term “racism”, noted Daphne Bedinade, a social anthropologist, saying the omission was problematic. “To make this only about hair discrimination is to mask the problems of people whose hair makes them a target of discrimina­tion, mostly black women,” she told Le Monde daily. While statistics are difficult to come by, high-profile peo­ple have faced online harassment because of their hairstyle. In the political sphere they include former government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye, and Audrey Pulvar, a deputy mayor of Paris, whose afro look has attracted much negative comment online. The bill’s critics say it is un­necessary, as discrimination based on looks is already banned by law. “There is no legal void here,” said Eric Rocheblave, a lawyer specialis­ing in labour law.