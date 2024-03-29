Genetic Engineering & Food Security

The agriculture sector of Pakistan occupies a substantial portion of its landmass, 9 percent higher than the global average of 38 percent. Yet the nation faces significant challenges in ensuring food security as evidenced by its low ranking in the Global Hunger Index. This disjuncture between abundant agricultural resources and persistent food insecurity induces genetic engineering as a potential solution.
Pakistan’s foray into modern biotechnology dates back to 1985. Since then 56 bio-tech research institutions have been founded to genetically modify crops. These institutions facilitated advancements in crop modification, leading to increased yields in staple crops. However, a narrow focus on staple crops self-sufficiency overlooks the broader definition of food security, which encompasses access to safe and nutritious food. The country’s reliance on imports for nutritious crops like vegetables, pulses, and fruits not only contributes to food inflation but also exacerbates the trade deficit.
Currently, Pakistan is the eighth largest wheat producer in the world, yet it struggles with undernourishment and stunted growth among children. The National Food Security Policy 2018 recognised the skewed focus on staple crops like wheat, rice, and sugarcane, neglecting other essential crops for balanced nutrition. To address this issue, initiatives like genetic modification of seeds have shown significant results in enhancing crop yields. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research initiated a pilot project of genetically modifying maize seeds that resulted in an increase in production from 1 million metric tons in 2013 to 10.5 million metric tons in 2023. This implies that genetic engineering offers motivation for enhancing both the quantity and quality of crops, thereby ensuring national food security.
Oilseeds are one of the most needful crops in Pakistan that are being imported to meet the local demand. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Pakistan imported 3.7 million metric tons of edible oil. To reduce this import surplus, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research gave the National Oilseed Policy in 2023 to attain self-sufficiency by producing oilseeds locally for next 10 years. The current roadmap to achieve the set goal is by increasing the area of harvesting, subsidising oilseeds, and capacity building of farmers. However, more production on less agricultural land can be attained by genetic engineering. For this purpose, plant genetic modification techniques could be utilised. It is an in-plant and in-vitro genetic modification procedure for oil and protein seed crops. These genetically modified plants are more tolerant toward pests, heat, drought, and flooding. As Pakistan witnessed floods in 2022 which completely destroyed crops, causing food insufficiency and Pakistan is also a water-stressed country; therefore, this technique could ensure efficient and cost-effective oilseeds production.
Additionally, livestock contributes 62 percent to the agricultural GDP of Pakistan. According to Livestock Department Punjab, poultry is showing an impressive growth of 8 percent annually and Pakistan has become the 11th largest poultry producer in the world. However, in Pakistan, chicken is the most excessively bred poultry product. Pakistan should invest in the genetic breeding of ducks, pigeons, and other Halal birds. Genetic breeding of duck has become a popular trend in Europe that could be indigenised. For this purpose, Runner and Campbell breeds of duck could be selected as they are excellent egg layers. They have the capability to lay 300 eggs annually which is much higher than broiler chickens. Ducks are also biological controllers of insects; therefore, they could be used in rice fields and water ways to eradicate mosquitoes and pests.
Genetic engineering holds immense potential in bolstering Pakistan’s food security by addressing deficiencies in crop production and livestock breeding. While strides have been made in enhancing staple crop yields, attention must be directed towards promoting diversity in agricultural output. By incorporating genetic modification techniques and diversifying livestock production, Pakistan can mitigate the impact of environmental challenges and ensure access to safe and nutritious food for its population. However, comprehensive strategies that encompass minor crops and adulterated poultry species are imperative for achieving sustainable food security and alleviating hunger in Pakistan.
Naba Fatima
The Writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com