Gold rate up by Rs1,500 per tola

March 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold wit­nessed an increase of Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs231,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs229,500 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,285 to Rs198,045 from Rs196,760 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs181,541 from Rs180,363, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively

