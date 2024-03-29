Governor announces comprehensive IT program for youth of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Governor Sindh Muhammad Ka­mran Khan Tessori has said that acquiring modern education is imperative for the progress of any society. This is why, following the initiation of the IT course in Gov­ernor House Karachi, a similar pro­gram is now being launched in Hy­derabad. In the first phase 50,000 youngsters will be provided with various IT courses including Artifi­cial Intelligence free of cost.

Addressing a press confer­ence at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday regarding the compre­hensive IT program, Governor Sindh informed that a website for the program will be launched tonight, followed by the establish­ment of an IT university whose location will be determined soon.

He said whoever registers through the website, will be emailed about the date of the test, moreover the entire course program will be linked to this website. He emphasized the im­portance of both education and skills, stating that the country was facing economic challenges and unemployment issues.

Governor Sindh mentioned that this program is being initiated with a budget of Rs. 50 crores, without any contribution from the government. He highlighted the involvement of donors and an ex­pert team of IT professionals who will play a crucial role in training the youth and facilitating their journey through the IT courses.

He further stated that along with basic courses, the IT University will offer courses in Artificial Intel­ligence and upon completion, the qualified youth will be eligible to earn up to hundreds of thousands of rupees. He expressed confidence that those completing the courses can earn a monthly income up to 1.5 to 2 million rupees. Governor also announced the expansion of this program to six more districts of Sindh after Hyderabad, with up­coming press conferences in Suk­kur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawab­shah and Larkana.