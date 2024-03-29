Govt taking every possible step to up IT exports: Shaza

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information Tech­nology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the present government was diligently pur­suing measures to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost IT exports.

During a discussion with a high-level delegation from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), led by its Chairman, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Shaza Fatima highlighted the critical role of the IT industry, particularly in provid­ing international-level training to youth and creating employment opportunities for them. The chairman P@SHA extended congratulations to Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja for assuming the office. The minister said that Pakistan’s IT professionals can serve as the premier choice for international companies and urged P@SHA to assist in bridging the demand-supply gap of IT professionals.

Zohaib Khan reaffirmed P@SHA’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of IT for the economic stability of the country. He commended Minis­ter of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for her dedicated efforts in promoting the IT industry. Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima Kha­waja and GSMA country lead for Digital Transformation, Saira Faisal on Thurs­day discussed matters pertinent to digi­tal transformation, innovation, and the startup ecosystem. During the meeting, Saira Faisal extended congratulations to Minister of State Shaza Fatima for assuming charge of the Ministry, said a news release. Saira Faisal provided an overview of GSMA’s operations, upcom­ing programs, and their coordination with the Ministry of IT to Minister Shaza Fatima. Shaza Fatima highlighted the on­going digitalization efforts in Pakistan, and said that digital transformation is crucial for the country’s progress.