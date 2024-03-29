Friday, March 29, 2024
Hesco detects 339 cases of power theft during crackdown

APP
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters. During the past 24 hours, an additional 339 connections including 11 com­mercial and 328 domestic, involved in electricity theft were apprehended. The power body authori­ties submitted letters to various police stations for the registration of cases against 307 people in­volved in power theft, leading to the filing of FIRs against 29 individuals. According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in electric­ity theft were disconnected and involved consum­ers were issued detection bills of 1,60,636 units, amounting to 3.895 million rupees.

