Hesco detects 339 cases of power theft during crackdown

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters. During the past 24 hours, an additional 339 connections including 11 com­mercial and 328 domestic, involved in electricity theft were apprehended. The power body authori­ties submitted letters to various police stations for the registration of cases against 307 people in­volved in power theft, leading to the filing of FIRs against 29 individuals. According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in electric­ity theft were disconnected and involved consum­ers were issued detection bills of 1,60,636 units, amounting to 3.895 million rupees.