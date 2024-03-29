HMC unveils advanced pediatric units for enhanced care

PESHAWAR - In a bid to enhance healthcare services for children, the hospital administration at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has unveiled state-of-the-art units for children wards and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The initiative aims to provide optimal treatment facilities for young patients. Moreover, a dedicated team of doctors has been appointed to oversee the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), ensuring specialized care for children in critical conditions.

The inauguration ceremony of the PICU was presided over by Ghulam Qadir, Chairman of the Hospital Board of Governors, alongside Hospital Director Dr. Shahzad Faisal, Medical Director Dr. Shahzad Akbar, administrative personnel, and PICU Incharge Dr. Saeed Jamal Shah. Faculty members from various pediatric departments also graced the occasion, highlighting the collaborative effort towards pediatric care.

The PICU features 12 beds, supported by three training medical officers, six nurses, and four respiratory trainers. Additionally, the unit is equipped with two ventilators, two CPAP machines, and an isolation room, ensuring comprehensive care for young patients with critical illnesses.

Following the inauguration, all attendees toured the PICU, inspecting the medical facilities and infrastructure dedicated to pediatric care. The hospital administration, along with the Board Chairman, expressed satisfaction with the quality of treatment and care provided to children in the PICU. They pledged continued efforts to ensure the availability of advanced facilities for pediatric patients in the PICU, reaffirming their commitment to improving healthcare services for the community.