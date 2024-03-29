ICJ orders Israel to take action to address famine in Gaza

THE HAGUE - Judges at the Interna­tional Court of Justice unanimously ordered Israel to take all the nec­essary and effective ac­tion to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The ICJ judges said in an order on Thurs­day that Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and famine and starvation are spreading.

“The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer fac­ing only a risk of fam­ine … but that famine is setting in,” the judges said. “At least 31 people, including 27 children, having already died of malnutrition and dehy­dration according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs,” they said. In its legally binding order, the court told Israel to take “all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the un­hindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed ba­sic services and hu­manitarian assistance” including food, water, fuel and medical sup­plies. The ICJ, however, does not have a mech­anism to enforce its rulings. The new mea­sures were requested by South Africa as part of its continuing case that accuses Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza. In January the ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to en­sure its troops com­mit no genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.