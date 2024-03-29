Inflation-hit power consumers to pay Rs125b extra as adjustments

ISLAMABAD - The electricity consumers of the country will pay an additional Rs125 billion in next three months (April to June) on account of quarterly and monthly adjustments.

The National Electric Power Regula­tory Authority (Nepra) Thursday al­lowed an increase of Rs2.7492 per unit in tariff for the consumers of Distribu­tion Companies and K-Electric on ac­count of second quarterly adjustment of fiscal year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Nepra also reserved its judgement on the Discos petition of around Rs 4.9917 per unit hike on account of Monthly Fuel Charges Ad­justment for the month of February. If approved by Nepra, the consumers of Discos will pay Rs 4.9917 per unit in April bills on account of FCA, while they will also be charged an additional Rs.2.7492 per unit on account of Quar­terly Adjustments. It means that the consumer of Discos will be burdened with an additional Rs 7.74 per unit on account of quarterly and monthly adjustments in April, while in May and June they will pay an additional Rs 2.7492 per unit on account of QTA. Likewise, the consumers of K-Electric will pay an additional Rs2.7492 per unit on account of 2nd quarterly adjustment of Fiscal Year 2023-24 for three months starting from April to June 2024.

The impact of the QTA is Rs 85.2 billion on the consumers of Discos and KE, while the consumers of Dis­cos will pay another Rs 40 billion on account of February FCA (FCA+GST).

Nepra on Thursday approved quar­terly adjustments Rs2.7492 per unit for the 2nd quarterly adjustment of FY 2023-24. “The Authori­ty has approved quarterly adjustment of Rs.85.2 bil­lion for the 2nd quarter FY 2023-24, having uniform impact of Rs2.7492 per unit” Nepra said in its deci­sion issued here.

However, both the regu­lator and Power Division have claimed that current­ly applicable two quarter­ly adjustments of Rs4.43 per unit shall cease to exist from March 30, 2024. Thus, consumers would get relief of Rs.1.68 per unit in their monthly bills from April to June 2024, they have claimed.

Considering the interest of consumers, the Authori­ty decided to apply the 2nd quarterly adjustment of FY 2023-24, from April 2024 onward i.e. after the expi­ry of the existing applicable quarterly adjustments.

The 2nd quarterly adjust­ment shall be recovered from all consumers of XW­DISCOs and K-Electric ex­cept for lifeline consumers within three months period from April to June 2024.

The decision of 2nd Quar­terly adjustment is intimat­ed to the federal govern­ment prior to notification.

Earlier, in a public hear­ing on CPPA-G petition for tariff hike, the NEPRA ex­pressed disappointment that repeated appeals were made by NEPRA to ad­dress the alarming decline in electricity demand had been neglected by the Pow­er Division and CPPA. The regulator also shown con­cern regarding a staggering 36 percent decrease in the utilization of local coal for electricity generation. This sharp decline has resulted in a surge in import bills and a consequent escalation in electricity costs across the country, Nepra said.

CPPA-G has requested for Rs4.9917 per unit hike in fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for February 2024.

The petition (CPPA) on behalf of Discos, informed that during February 2024, the electricity demand de­clined by 12.2 percent.

Member Nepra Rafeeq Sheikh said that Power Divi­sion and CPPA have left the Nepra unheard, and despite multiple requests to take measures to increase elec­tricity demand.

He said that electricity generation from LNG has increased by 100 percent. Thermal power plants are producing 35 percent of the electricity. These plants have 65 percent capacity payments, Sheikh said.

NEPRA member Muttahir Niaz Rana also emphasized the need to devise practical strategies to reduce capaci­ty payments.

The National Transmis­sion and Despatch Compa­ny (NTDC) said that when the plants operated by LNG were installed, they were cheap. Now, those same plants are producing ex­pensive electricity, NTDC officials said. But it is es­sential to stabilize the elec­tricity system to operate the plants. In the country, an NTDC system was built for 26,000 megawatts, of­ficials said. The population is increasing, but electric­ity demand is decreasing, NTDC officials said. It was informed that from Septem­ber 7, 2023 to March 25, 2024 electricity theft worth 116 billion rupees has been prevented,” said officials from the Power Division. Through the crackdown on the electricity theft cam­paign, Rs 85.9 billion have been recovered, the Power Division officials added.

NEPRA reserved its ver­dict on the February FCA and after reviewing the data, the authority will is­sue a decision,” officials aid.

The regulator has also sought a report on the re­duction in electricity de­mand in various sectors. The restructuring is neces­sary to increase electricity demand,” said Nepra Chair­man. “Is the current tar­iff structure sustainable?” Chairman Nepra asked. The government should recon­sider the tariff structure to boost business activities, he added. The chairman also said that consumers using less than 400 units are be­ing provided with a subsidy of Rs592 billion.