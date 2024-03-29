Initiative taken for new courses on food systems transformation

ISLAMABAD - The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has signed a strategic collaboration with the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) to introduce new courses focused on Food Systems Transformation for undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate degrees in Pakistan.

This innovative partnership aims to address critical challenges in food security, sustainability, and nutrition education, empowering the next generation of leaders to drive positive change in Pakistan’s food systems.

The collaboration will result in the development of three distinct courses to different levels of education (Under Graduation, Graduation & Post Graduation). These courses include a basic Course on “Food Security and Food Systems”, the Advanced Course on “Sustainable Food Systems and Food Security” and Advanced & Research-Oriented Course on “Sustainable Food Systems Research and Policy”, says a statement issued following the signing ceremony.

It said that these courses will provide students with comprehensive knowledge and skills related to food systems transformation principles, sustainability and equipping them to address complex challenges in the food and agriculture sectors.

The potential outcomes of this partnership include increased awareness and understanding of food systems transformation principles among undergraduate and graduate students in Pakistan, strengthened capacity of academic institutions to deliver high-quality curriculum on food systems transformation, aligned with international standards and accreditation criteria, enhanced collaboration between academia, government, and NGOs to address food systems challenges and promote sustainable interventions for improved nutrition outcomes, empowered graduates equipped with the knowledge and skills.

Through this partnership, GAIN and NAEAC are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence in food systems education, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for Pakistan’s food systems landscape, the statement added.