Friday, March 29, 2024
Japan Moon probe survives second lunar night

Agencies
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

TOKYO   -   Japan’s unmanned Moon land­er woke up after surviving a second frigid, two-week lunar night and transmitted new images back to Earth, the country’s space agency said Thursday. “We received a response from Lander for Investi­gating Moon (SLIM) last night and confirmed that SLIM had successfully completed its second over­night,” the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a post on the official X account for its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) probe. “Since the sun was still high in the sky last night and the equipment was still hot, we recorded images of the usual scenery with the navi­gational camera, among other activities.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

