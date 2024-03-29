Jazz Cash becomes SECP’s strategic knowledge partner to propel Pakistan’s fintech ecosystem

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jazz Cash, the country’s largest fin­tech operator. This MoU fortifies Jazz Cash’s role as SECP’s knowl­edge partner. The partnership underscores a concerted effort to bolster digitalization and pro­mote financial literacy.

The MoU delineates a compre­hensive framework for leveraging Jazz Cash’s expertise to fortify Pak­istan’s fintech ecosystem. Focusing on technical, educational, and reg­ulatory enablers, the partnership aims to empower individuals and businesses through knowledge-building initiatives. Speaking at the signing ceremony, SECP Chair­man Akif Saeed highlighted the crucial role of financial literacy in unlocking the country’s potential, emphasizing the importance of empowering the entire ecosystem, including customers, MSMEs, and investors. Jazz Cash and SECP will collaborate on multifaceted cam­paigns to raise awareness on criti­cal issues such as customer protec­tion, data security, and fraudulent activities, leveraging digital and customer service platforms.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “The MoU between JazzCash and SECP heralds a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the financial sector through digital innova­tion. Central to our alliance is the pursuit of technological advancements to improve con­sumer lending, accessibility, and efficiency. Additionally, we’re venturing into new areas like as­set fractionalisation, insurance, and investments to democratise financial services for everyone.”