Jill Biden writes children’s book about ‘First Feline’ Willow

WASHINGTON - The Bidens’ dogs grabbed headlines with their bad behaviour, but “First Feline” Willow is getting a book all to herself. First Lady Jill Biden has written a children’s story about the short-haired tabby’s journey from a farm in Pennsylvania to the White House in 2022. With a June publica­tion date, “Willow the White House Cat” will come out four months before President Joe Biden faces a bitter political catfight for reelec­tion with Donald Trump. “As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring his­tory in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the ‘People’s House’ run,” Jill Biden said in a state­ment through publisher Simon and Schuster. “Making many new friends along the way, Willow’s journey gives the world a ‘cats-eye’ view of all the ins and outs of America’s most famous address.”