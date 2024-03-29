Jill Biden writes children’s book about ‘First Feline’ Willow

WASHINGTON - The Bidens’ dogs grabbed headlines with their bad behaviour, but “First Feline” Willow is getting a book all to herself. First Lady Jill Biden has written a children’s story about the short-haired tabby’s journey from a farm in Pennsylvania to the White House in 2022. With a June publication date, “Willow the White House Cat” will come out four months before President Joe Biden faces a bitter political catfight for reelection with Donald Trump. “As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring history in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the ‘People’s House’ run,” Jill Biden said in a statement through publisher Simon and Schuster. “Making many new friends along the way, Willow’s journey gives the world a ‘cats-eye’ view of all the ins and outs of America’s most famous address.”