Judicial Accountability

Faced with a difficult and complex matter, PM Shehbaz Shar­if’s decision to constitute an inquiry commission to investi­gate allegations on judicial interference reflect his willing­ness to face this challenge head on.

The independence and impartiality of the Senior Judiciary is a matter of critical importance. In upholding the principles of justice and democracy, the judiciary plays a vital role, and it is important that the integrity of the judiciary remains beyond criticism. Interference in judicial matters, apparent or actual, un­dermines the ability of the public to place their trust and confi­dence in the legal system. Hence, to make sure that the legitimacy of the judiciary remains unquestioned, it is important that all ju­dicial matters are dealt with no influence from external sources.

The letter from the six judges of the Islamabad High Court high­lighted how the credibility of the legal system had been threat­ened. To put an end to this, once and forever, the decision to form a Joint Investigation Team to probe these allegations comes at a time when the country needs to reform the way it has been functioning for decades. This is a step taken to uncover the hid­den truth and reflects how the government is ready to hold all those undermining the credibility of the legal system account­able. Since the issue was discussed in the federal cabinet, the government has decided to ensure that the matter is dealt with in a transparent and responsible manner.

Moving forward, the onus is now on the PM to ensure that the individual that leads the JIT is a person of immense credibility. He must possess bipartisan respect and integrity. This will rein­force the public’s confidence in judicial matters and will ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and objectively.

In the aftermath of the political squabbles and controversies in recent years, it is important to restore trust in the judiciary. Since the judiciary is involved in providing access to justice to all citi­zens, this is a matter that must not be taken lightly. This increases the pressure on the lawmaking agencies of the country but also highlights that it is time for major reforms to rebuild the founda­tion of trust in our country’s governance.