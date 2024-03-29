Karachi: Another youth killed for resisting robbery

As the robbery incidents continue to rise in Karachi, another young man was killed by armed robbers for resisting robbery in the port city.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred on Rashid Minhas Road when armed robbers gunned down a man identified as Syed Rehbar.

Following the incident, citizens caught the robber and beaten him to death when the robber tried to flee.

Moreover, the Sindh Home Minister took notice of the incident and ordered to suspend SHO Shahrah-e-Faisal Police station.

Earlier this week, a young man was shot dead by robbers while he was returning home after attending an Iftar party at his maternal uncle’s house in Surjani Town.

Thirty-two-year-old Zohaib, son of Irfan, was killed by motorbike-borne robbers near Sector 4D in the Abdullah Morr area and fled from the spot.

Javed, the uncle of Zohaib, said, his nephew reached the house to break fast with him and when he was returning to his home in Liaquatabad, he was targeted by four robbers riding two bikes.

Javed said when Zohaib tried to overpower robbers, they fired shots at him, with a bullet piercing through his mobile phone kept in the pocket of his shirt and hitting him in the chest. The wound proved fatal.

The victim was unmarried and employed in a motorcycle-manufacturing company, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 45 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings.

Month-wise data showed that February recorded the most killings with 20 citizens losing their lives to the robbers.

In January, as many as 13 people were killed by robbers while around 12 city dwellers were murdered by the dacoits so far during the current month.