ISLAMABAD - Defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thurs­day reiterated Prime Min­ister Shahbaz Sharif’s com­mitment to full cooperation with the judiciary, empha­sizing that they would never undermine its authority. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the re­cent meeting between the PM and the Chief Justice was aimed to reaffirm their com­mitment to collaboration with the judiciary and pro­vide necessary assistance.