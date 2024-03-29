Friday, March 29, 2024
Khurram Agha posted as Interior Secretary, Ali Nasir Rizvi new Islamabad IGP

Khurram Agha posted as Interior Secretary, Ali Nasir Rizvi new Islamabad IGP
Web Desk
9:01 PM | March 29, 2024
Capt (r) Khurram Ali Agha, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was posted as Interior Secretary.

Earlier, Khurram Agha was serving as Secretary Commerce Division. He also served in key positions like Principal Secretary to the PM, Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan and others.

In another important development, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was replaced with DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi.

Rizvi, a grade 20 officer of the Police Service, will be the new IGP Islamabad. 

A formal notification regarding the transfer of IG Islamabad, Dr Khan was issued. He was directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Ali Nasir Rizvi previously served in key positions in Punjab like SP Operations, DPO Kasur, and DIG Operations Lahore. 

