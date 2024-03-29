Friday, March 29, 2024
Korean envoy touches hearts in Pakistan visit

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Peshawar   -  The Korean Ambassador in Islamabad was deeply moved by the beauty, culture, and family values of Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Swat. These views were expressed by him during a visit to Swat, highlighting the genuine warmth and hospitality of our people, leaving a lasting impression, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Sardar Waqar Shahzad, alongside four generations of the Gujjar family, warmly welcomed the Ambassador into their home, where a tree was planted symbolizing the growing friendship. The Korean envoy was accompanied by his spouse during the visit. The family members of Sardar Waqar extended a very warm welcome to visiting guests. The Ambassador was particularly impressed by the strong family system and bonding of Pakistani society. Gifts were exchanged, solidifying the cultural exchange between our nations.

