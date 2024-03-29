KP govt implements fixed sales tax on services

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the guidance of Advisor to Chief Minister Muzzammil Aslam, announced the implementation of a fixed sales tax on services for restaurants and wedding halls across the province. At a consultative session organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Aslam emphasized the need for registration of all such establishments to broaden the tax base.

Addressing concerns over high property taxes, Aslam highlighted the disproportionate distribution of revenue between the provincial and federal governments. He called for reducing tax rates and increasing the tax base to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and encourage compliance. As part of efforts to support women entrepreneurs, Aslam directed the establishment of a women’s desk within KPRA for their facilitation.

In her remarks, Fouzia Iqbal, Director General of KPRA, underscored the significance of subordinate legislation in ensuring the effective imposition and functioning of the KP Sales Tax Act 2022. She emphasized the need for accountability and protection of taxpayers from harassment by enforcement officers.

Aslam commended the participants for their input in improving regulations, emphasizing the importance of a business-friendly environment for economic growth. He highlighted the role of subordinate legislation in translating broader legislative principles into actionable guidelines for taxpayers and tax authorities.

The session featured detailed presentations by KPRA advisor Fazal Amin Shah on tax enforcement and experts from the Sub National Governance Program (SNG) on drafted rules and regulations. Participant questions and suggestions were noted for incorporation into the legislation, reflecting a collaborative approach to tax reform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.