Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt implements fixed sales tax on services

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the guidance of Advisor to Chief Minister Muzzammil Aslam, announced the implementation of a fixed sales tax on services for restaurants and wedding halls across the province. At a consultative session organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Aslam emphasized the need for registration of all such establishments to broaden the tax base.

Addressing concerns over high property taxes, Aslam highlighted the disproportionate distribution of revenue between the provincial and federal governments. He called for reducing tax rates and increasing the tax base to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and encourage compliance. As part of efforts to support women entrepreneurs, Aslam directed the establishment of a women’s desk within KPRA for their facilitation.

In her remarks, Fouzia Iqbal, Director General of KPRA, underscored the significance of subordinate legislation in ensuring the effective imposition and functioning of the KP Sales Tax Act 2022. She emphasized the need for accountability and protection of taxpayers from harassment by enforcement officers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb says smog legislation plan devised

Aslam commended the participants for their input in improving regulations, emphasizing the importance of a business-friendly environment for economic growth. He highlighted the role of subordinate legislation in translating broader legislative principles into actionable guidelines for taxpayers and tax authorities.

The session featured detailed presentations by KPRA advisor Fazal Amin Shah on tax enforcement and experts from the Sub National Governance Program (SNG) on drafted rules and regulations. Participant questions and suggestions were noted for incorporation into the legislation, reflecting a collaborative approach to tax reform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024