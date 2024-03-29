KU awards 19 PhD, 54 MPhil and other degrees

KARACHI - Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 19 PhD, 54 MPhil, nine M.S. Course Work (30 cr. Hr.), and two Master of Surgery (MS) degrees in various disciplines dur­ing the recently held ASRB meeting. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting, said a spokesperson on Thursday.

The meeting awarded PhD degrees to Sadia Rehman, Nida Baig (Biochemis­try), Samrah Shariq (Business Adminis­tration [KUBS]), Rafiullah (Chemistry), Fazila Rizvi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Assma Ashraf (Clinical Psychology), M. Amin Sharif, Fasseh Ahmed, and Syeda Bush­ra Batool (European Studies [ASCE]), Abdullah (Law), Tooba (Mathematics), Mariyah Yacoob Bawa, Sayed Zaheer Ab­bas, and Nayyar Mahmood (Microbiolo­gy), Maryam Niaz (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Saeed (Physics), Mohsin Hasan Alvi, and Mehwish Jabeen (Pub­lic Administration), and Saima Hasan (Teacher Education).

The MPhil degrees were awarded to Ibrar Hussain (Agriculture and Agri­business Management), Kiran Tariq (Applied Economics), Jaweria Ahmed, and Sardar Muhammad Ahsan Ahmed (Applied Economics [AERC]), Syeda Zehratul Fatima (Biochemistry), Afnan Abdul Shakoor, and Sarwat Saher (Bio­technology), Ayesha Maqsood, Saima Afzal, Samma Ain (Botany), Sadaf Sam­reen (Chemical Engineering), Abdul Qadir (Chemistry), Syeda Fatima Tuz Zohra, and Muhammad Sohail Khan Rafiq (Chemistry [HEJ]), Maleeha Anwar (Computer Science), Muhammad Faisal, Fahim, and Zulqurnain Farid Khan Ghori (Criminology), Halima Ibrahim (Envi­ronmental Studies), Wadiha Akhtar, and Teba Abdul Lateef (Food Science and Technology), Tehmeena, and Ru­bia Shoukat (International Relations), Rabia Saleem, Aezaz Ul Haq, Sumaira Risal, Fatima Hasan, and Muhammad Siddique Tahiri (Islamic Learning), Hira Ashfaq (Library Science), Noor Us Saba, Iqra, and Hafiza Sana Parveen Soomro (Microbiology), Nayab Shah, Humaira Hassan, and Ifrah Fahim (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Adil (Pakistan Studies), Yumna Tahir (Pharmaceutics), Urooba Shahab, Aisha Hasan, Aniqa Naz, Aimen Inamullah, and Bibi Sarah (Phar­macology), Shafi (Political Science), Ah­mad Khan, Umar Farooq, Sana Faheem (Psychology), Muhammad Hanif, and Abdul Munem (Quran and Sunnah), Kaneez Fatima, Hassan Zaheer, and Afi­fa Fatima (Sociology), Ayesha Younus (Special Education), and Nousheen Ta­bassum, and Muneeb Ul Hassan (Urdu).