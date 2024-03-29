Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In compliance with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, Lahore Police has launched a campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles to protect against fatal accidents caused by metal wires. The distribution of safety wires among motorcyclists is being carried out free of charge. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that the installation of safety wires on motorcycles will help save valuable human lives from metal wire accidents. Additionally, a special awareness campaign is underway to protect citizens from metal wire hazards, he concluded.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024