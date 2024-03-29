Friday, March 29, 2024
Locals of Jhikagali Bazaar shouldn’t be unemployed: MNA Osama Sarwar

SYED NAVEED UL HASNAIN KAZMI
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MURREE -   Un­der no circumstances will permission be granted to demolish the Jhikagli Bazaar in Murree. The business of hundreds of families is connected with the ancient market. They shouldn’t be allowed to remain unemployed un­der any circumstances, while the notice issued to the Jamia Masjid is not ac­ceptable. MNA Raja Osa­ma Sarwar, while talking to Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Shirazi dur­ing HOC meeting with lo­cal businessmen, said that if tourists face problems reaching Murree, the so­lution is not to destroy the old market and make the locales unemployed. The administration should find an alternative solu­tion regarding tourism convenience without eliminating the bazaar. 

SYED NAVEED UL HASNAIN KAZMI

