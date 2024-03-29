Locals of Jhikagali Bazaar shouldn’t be unemployed: MNA Osama Sarwar

MURREE - Under no circumstances will permission be granted to demolish the Jhikagli Bazaar in Murree. The business of hundreds of families is connected with the ancient market. They shouldn’t be allowed to remain unemployed under any circumstances, while the notice issued to the Jamia Masjid is not acceptable. MNA Raja Osama Sarwar, while talking to Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Shirazi during HOC meeting with local businessmen, said that if tourists face problems reaching Murree, the solution is not to destroy the old market and make the locales unemployed. The administration should find an alternative solution regarding tourism convenience without eliminating the bazaar.