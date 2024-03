KHANEWAL - A man was convicted of life imprisonment and a fine for killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the last year. According to the prosecution, Azhar killed his wife on March 21, 2023, over a domes­tic dispute. A case number 249/23 was registered against him under section 302 with Tulamba police station. On Thursday, Addi­tional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Fakhir Altaf awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 to the accused.