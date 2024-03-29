Medvedev, Sinner set for Miami semi-final showdown

MIAMI - Jannik Sinner rolled past Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open, where he will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in a tantalising re­match of the Australian Open final.

Third seed Medvedev booked his place in the last four with a 6-2 7-6(7) win over Nicolas Jarry.

Sinner had to fight back from two sets down at Melbourne Park in Jan­uary to beat Medvedev and capture his first Grand Slam title.

“It’s going to be a tactical match, potentially,” second seed Sinner told reporters. “I have to be ready if he starts off in a similar way as in Aus­tralia. “I have to be ready and trying to understand it before. Then may­be he’s going to change a couple of things. It’s going to be an interesting test for me.”

The opening set of the first quar­ter-final played in humid conditions hinged on a Machac service game at 3-3 where the unseeded Czech’s forehand missed its target on break point to give Sinner a 4-3 lead.

The Italian wrapped up the set with a love hold when Machac was unable to put a second serve back in play. In the second set, Machac’s forehand sailed long to give Sinner the break and a 2-1 lead. Sinner broke again with a backhand win­ner for 4-1 and closed out the con­test with a serve out wide.

“I didn’t exactly know what to ex­pect today,” Sinner said after his 20th win of the year. “The first games I was looking a little bit what kind of tactics could work or not ... Today I played good, especially in the impor­tant moments of the match.”

Sinner has lost only one match this year, falling in the semi-finals of Indian Wells to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Defending Miami champion Medvedev will repre­sent another tricky test as the Rus­sian has been in imperious form in the tournament, reaching the semis without dropping a set. He was pushed hard in the second set of his encounter with Chilean Jarry but came through in the tiebreak, clinching on his third match point.

“The first set I feel like I was play­ing a good level, nothing like extra, and it was enough to win,” Medve­dev said. “Tough rallies and tough points. He served better and it was a matter of a few points on the tie­break, like it is sometimes in ten­nis... Happy that I managed to win.” Medvedev looked ahead to a great challenge against Sinner.