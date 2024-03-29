Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Medvedev, Sinner set for Miami semi-final showdown

Medvedev, Sinner set for Miami semi-final showdown
Agencies
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

MIAMI   -  Jannik Sinner rolled past Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open, where he will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in a tantalising re­match of the Australian Open final. 

Third seed Medvedev booked his place in the last four with a 6-2 7-6(7) win over Nicolas Jarry. 

Sinner had to fight back from two sets down at Melbourne Park in Jan­uary to beat Medvedev and capture his first Grand Slam title. 

“It’s going to be a tactical match, potentially,” second seed Sinner told reporters. “I have to be ready if he starts off in a similar way as in Aus­tralia. “I have to be ready and trying to understand it before. Then may­be he’s going to change a couple of things. It’s going to be an interesting test for me.” 

The opening set of the first quar­ter-final played in humid conditions hinged on a Machac service game at 3-3 where the unseeded Czech’s forehand missed its target on break point to give Sinner a 4-3 lead. 

PSX closes at historic high level of over 67,000 points

The Italian wrapped up the set with a love hold when Machac was unable to put a second serve back in play. In the second set, Machac’s forehand sailed long to give Sinner the break and a 2-1 lead. Sinner broke again with a backhand win­ner for 4-1 and closed out the con­test with a serve out wide. 

“I didn’t exactly know what to ex­pect today,” Sinner said after his 20th win of the year. “The first games I was looking a little bit what kind of tactics could work or not ... Today I played good, especially in the impor­tant moments of the match.” 

Sinner has lost only one match this year, falling in the semi-finals of Indian Wells to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Defending Miami champion Medvedev will repre­sent another tricky test as the Rus­sian has been in imperious form in the tournament, reaching the semis without dropping a set. He was pushed hard in the second set of his encounter with Chilean Jarry but came through in the tiebreak, clinching on his third match point. 

Gold rate up by Rs1,500 per tola

“The first set I feel like I was play­ing a good level, nothing like extra, and it was enough to win,” Medve­dev said. “Tough rallies and tough points. He served better and it was a matter of a few points on the tie­break, like it is sometimes in ten­nis... Happy that I managed to win.” Medvedev looked ahead to a great challenge against Sinner.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024