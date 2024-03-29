Minister ensures swift action on PIC operation theaters

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has taken proactive steps to address the pressing issue of operation theaters at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). In a statement on Thursday, he emphasized that the rapid progress on the operation theaters is under vigilant monitoring to ensure timely completion. Following the revelation of operational challenges on March 11, Minister Rafique wasted no time and conducted a comprehensive inspection of the PIC premises alongside health department officials on March 12. During the visit, he engaged with contractors to expedite the resolution of the issue. Currently, work at the PIC is being conducted in two shifts to accelerate the renovation process.

The Minister acknowledged the distressing conditions faced by patients at the PIC and emphasized the government’s commitment to alleviate their suffering.

The minister said that the ministry’s proactive approach underscores its dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities and ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Punjab.