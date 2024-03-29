Ministers review plan for establishment of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab’s Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, reviewed plans for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive treatment facilities for cancer patients across Punjab under one roof.

During the meeting held at the Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) head office on Thursday, detailed discussions were held regarding the master plan of the state-of-the-art cancer hospital. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Captain (R) Shameer provided insights into the project’s progress. Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that the long-standing demand of cancer patients for better treatment facilities will be met through the construction of this hospital, entrusted to IDAP. He assured the availability of necessary funds for the project. Echoing these sentiments, Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the government’s commitment to monitoring every stage of the hospital’s construction. He announced plans for a helipad and a day care center within the hospital premises, emphasizing the government’s people-centric approach and commitment to transparency in project funding. The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Mian Tariq, and other officials, reflecting a collaborative effort towards realizing this vital healthcare initiative.