More sports facilities to be built at Gaushala

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal visited Gaushala Sports Sta­dium on Thursday where he was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, DSO Lahore Tan­veer Shah and TSO Ms Waqar Sikandar. DG Sports Punjab was given a detailed briefing Project Director PMU Qa­iser Raza about the Gaushala cricket ground and its promi­nent features. Talking on this occasion, Pervez Iqbal said that a gymnasium hall, four badminton courts, mat wres­tling arena, football ground, open and indoor gym for male and female athletes will be constructed at this site.