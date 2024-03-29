More sports facilities to be built at Gaushala

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal visited Gaushala Sports Stadium on Thursday where he was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah and TSO Ms Waqar Sikandar. DG Sports Punjab was given a detailed briefing Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza about the Gaushala cricket ground and its prominent features. Talking on this occasion, Pervez Iqbal said that a gymnasium hall, four badminton courts, mat wrestling arena, football ground, open and indoor gym for male and female athletes will be constructed at this site.