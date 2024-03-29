Multan DC, CPO inspect mourning procession routes

MULTAN - Multan DC Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer accompanied by City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar inspected security and other ar­rangements at mourning proces­sion routes for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commis­sioner said that all arrangements were being finalised with rapid pace for Youm-e-Ali (AS) going to be observed on 21th Ramazan. He said that cleanliness, sewer­age and lighting were being en­sured at routes of the mourning processions. He said that special camps would be set up at routes to resolve complaints at the ear­liest. He maintained that patch­work has been completed at the mourning procession routes as per the demands of mourners and licence holders. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security ar­rangements would be made dur­ing Youm-e-Ali (AS) to prevent any untoward incident. He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the city and law violators would be treated with iron hands.