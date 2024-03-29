Friday, March 29, 2024
Multan DC, CPO inspect mourning procession routes

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Multan DC Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer accompanied by City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar inspected security and other ar­rangements at mourning proces­sion routes for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commis­sioner said that all arrangements were being finalised with rapid pace for Youm-e-Ali (AS) going to be observed on 21th Ramazan. He said that cleanliness, sewer­age and lighting were being en­sured at routes of the mourning processions. He said that special camps would be set up at routes to resolve complaints at the ear­liest. He maintained that patch­work has been completed at the mourning procession routes as per the demands of mourners and licence holders. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security ar­rangements would be made dur­ing Youm-e-Ali (AS) to prevent any untoward incident. He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the city and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Our Staff Reporter

