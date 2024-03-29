Mustafa Klair shines as runner-up athlete of the year at LGS JT, continues family legacy

Mustafa Ali Klair continues family legacy, named as the second-best athlete of the year at LGS School JT Branch.

Mustafa, carrying forward the esteemed legacy of his father, Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, has achieved another significant milestone by securing the title of the second-best athlete of the year at LGS School JT Branch. Mustafa's relentless dedication, perseverance, and profound passion for sports have propelled him to this distinguished accolade, further cementing his family's illustrious reputation in the realm of athletics.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude and profound excitement for this remarkable achievement, Mustafa Klair said: “I remain steadfast in my aspiration to proudly represent Pakistan on the international stage, thus perpetuating my family's enduring legacy in sports."

He attributed his remarkable success to the benevolent blessings of Allah Almighty and graciously acknowledged the pivotal roles played by his brother, the dedicated coaching staff at the school, and, above all, his parents for their all-out support at every pivotal juncture of his journey. “I am now determined to carve out a significant place for myself in the history of athletics. I am hopeful that my passion and dedication will help me achieve big in my future athletic career.”

LGS School JT Branch prides itself on being a center of educational and extracurricular excellence, committed to the holistic development of its students. The institution is equipped with top-tier facilities and a devoted faculty, creating an ideal environment for students to excel in sports, arts, and academics alike.