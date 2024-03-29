Naqvi, Gandapur review security situation in KP

Interior minister vows to strengthen KP CTD.

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar in an effort to review the overall security situation in the prov­ince in the aftermath of recent terror attack that killed five Chinese nation­als and one Pakistani in Besham.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, both the sides vowed their resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country and to increase intelligence-based op­erations against terrorists. They also said that facilitators of Bisham attack would be brought to book at any cost.

They underscored the significance of increasing coordination between federal and provincial law enforce­ment agencies to enhance security measures across KP. The minister on the occasion said that those in­volved in attack on Chinese nation­als would not evade punishment. He also offered his full support to the KP government in the war against terrorism. Speaking in his turn, CM Gandapur said that ensuring law and order in the province was the top priority of his government.

He outlined plans to execute an in­tegrated strategy to effectively address the challenges posed by terror attacks in the region. Later, the interior minis­ter visited headquarters of KP’s Coun­ter Terrorism Department (CTD) where he chaired an important meeting on the law and order situation. The meeting decided to enhance capacity and func­tioning of CTD. Naqvi said that a data sharing mechanism would be formed and CTD of the province would be given an access to data to enhance its capac­ity. He also said that operations of Cyber Cell of the CTD would be expanded and every possible help would be provided to it in this connection. National Coordi­nator NACTA Rai Tahir, KP police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and CTD offi­cials attended the meeting.

NAQVI INSPECTS VARIOUS SECTIONS OF CTD HEADQUARTERS

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi here Thursday inspected vari­ous sections of the Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He visited data collection centre, Initial forensic labs and crime scene unit. Minister also inspected central intelligence agency and data mining section there. IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas and National Coor­dinator NACTA Rai Tahir besides other senior police officers present. The Min­ister went around its various sections and interacted with the staff. Earlier he was welcomed by Commandant Fron­teir Constablary at airport. He was giv­en detailed presentations on security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.