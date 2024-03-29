NHA moves to restore roads network in rain-hit areas

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has mobilised its full resources to make its rains affected road network functional in Baluchistan.

According to a press release of National Highway Authority, the engineers and construction experts of NHA are working day and night hand in collaboration with local administration to restore the roads affected due to heavy rains and subsequent land sliding in certain areas of Baluchistan.

It is hoped that the closed roads will be opened to traffic at the earliest.

Reportedly, the Danasar section of N-50 at various locations is affected by the recent heavy rains and land sliding, and the road is closed for all kinds of traffic.

The senior officers of National Highway Authority are personally supervising the restoration activities being carried out by NHA officials with help heavy machinery at affected sites. Besides, the damaged portions of road are repaired on emergency basis. According to NHA sources, the road will be opened to traffic in 72 hours.

The district administration is utilizing all the resources to divert traffic to alternative routes. The travellers to affected route may obtain update on current situation of the road from NHA Balochistan office. NHA has requested to people of the area to remain careful in undertaking journey in affected areas. NHA experts are making pragmatic steps for the earliest removal of slidings and clearance of road for all kinds of traffic.